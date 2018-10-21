BILLS VS. COLTS - LUCAS OIL STADIUM

FIRST QUARTER

The Colts come out moving the football, but the Bills defense which will be heavily relied upon in this game, comes up with a stop of third and short, and the Colts are forced to punt. The Bills, as expected, came out trying to run the ball. LeSean McCoy took a heavy hit on 2nd down and walked off the field with trainers. The Bills later announced that McCoy was being evaluated for a head injury. Derek Anderson, starting for the injured Josh Allen completed his first three passes before throwing incomplete on third down. Bills are forced to punt. The Bills defense forced another three and out.

