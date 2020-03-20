ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills officially announced acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs in a multi-draft-pick trade with the Minnesota Vikings. The trade was agreed to Monday and announced Friday by both teams. The Vikings acquired four draft picks, including Buffalo's first-round choice _ 22nd overall _ giving them five of the top 105 picks in this year's draft. Minnesota also acquired Buffalo's fourth- and fifth-round picks this year, and a fourth-round selection in 2021. Buffalo also acquired the Vikings' seventh-round pick to provide the offense a primary deep threat it has been previously missing. Diggs has topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his past two years.