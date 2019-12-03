BUFFALO, N.Y. — The agent for offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe says the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign his client to a two-year contract with a potential value of $14.5 million.

Agent Vince Taylor says Nsekhe is guaranteed to earn $7.7 million under the deal agreed to on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Nsekhe is listed at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. He has five NFL seasons of experience dating to 2012 with the then-St. Louis Rams. He spent the past four seasons with Washington, where he had 16 starts in 54 games playing behind Trent Williams and Morgan Moses.

Nsekhe also has versatility, having started two games at left guard last season.

In Buffalo, he joins a team that's revamping a patchwork line. The Bills agreed to sign center Mitch Morse on Monday and last month signed lineman Spencer Long to a three-year contract.