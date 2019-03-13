BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press that guard Jon Feliciano has agreed to a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the signing won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Feliciano spent his first four seasons with Oakland, where he had eight starts in 48 career games. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

He becomes the fourth lineman signed this offseason by a Bills team intent on upgrading what was a patchwork unit last year.

Buffalo agreed to sign center Mitch Morse and tackle Ty Nsekhe over the past two days. Last month, the Bills signed Spencer Long to a three-year deal.