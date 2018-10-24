ORCHARD PARK - Thurman Thomas still has a chip on his shoulder.

It dates back to 1988 when the Bills drafted Thurman Thomas in the second round.

"I didn't think I was a second round pick... I thought I was a first round pick."

He did more than back that up during a 13-year career.

He became the all-time leading rusher for the Bills franchise. He was a threat both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. He was a driving force behind the Bills run to four straight Super Bowls in the 90's.

Monday night he will be just the third Bill to have his number retired behind Jim Kelly, and Bruce Smith.

"This is right up there with the Hall of Fame... maybe even more because doing it here at the stadium in front of all the fans. My buddies will be here. My family will be here. This means a lot, not only for me, but also for my family."

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Bills match-up with the New England Patriots.

