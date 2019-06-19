ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers before their preseason game in North Carolina.

The Bills and Panthers will practice in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Aug. 13 and 14. The Panthers hold their training camp at Wofford College which is just over the state line in South Carolina.

The Bills play the Panthers in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on August 16. It will be the Bills second preseason game.

Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:25 AM each day.

Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott both came to the Bills from the Panthers organization so there are established relationships between the organizations.