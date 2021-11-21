Bills to face Colts without Tremaine Edmunds

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds will be sidelined for a second straight game with an injured hamstring.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will be without starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds as they face the Colts in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Edmunds had practiced on a limited basis on Friday but will miss his second straight game after injuring his hamstring on Friday.

A.J. Klein played very well in his absence in last week's win over the Jets, with seven tackles, six of them solo with two for a loss.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown remains on the team's COVID list.