Bills vs. Titans Game Night

The Bills (4-0) are facing the Titans (3-0) in Nashville tonight.

BUFFALO BILLS VS. TENNESSEE TITANS - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

FIRST QUARTER

-The Bills try to get the run game going with Devin Singletary with two runs. On third down, Josh Allen tries to get it to Andre Roberts, but it pops up and Malcom Butler comes up with the interception. Titans capitalize. Ryan Tannehill finds AJ Brown for a touchdown. 7-0 Titans.

-3rd and 10 Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for the touchdown but it's called back due to illegal shifting on the Bills. The next play Allen finds Andre Roberts for the first down on third and long. Bills would eventually finish off the series with a Isaiah Mckenzie touchdown. Tyler Bass XP is good. (15 play scoring drive). 7-7 Bills

-Bills go 3 and out on the following series with under 2 and half minutes to go in the 1st Q

End of the 1st- Titans 7 Bills 7

SECOND QUARTER

-Titans get great field position on a punt return to Buffalo's 30-yard line. Ryan Tannehill finds Kalif Raymond for the first down and inside the Bills 30. Next play Tannehill hits AJ Brown. Titans would score with a Derrick Henry touchdown. Titans 14 Bills 7

-Bills settle for a Tyler Bass 43-yard field goal. Bills 10 Titans 14