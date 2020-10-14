Take2: Adam and Vic on Titan domination

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News after the Bills 42-16 loss to the Titans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Well that didn't go the way most expected.

You would think the team that hadn't played or practiced in close to two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak would be at a disadvantage. The Titans wound up being the team that took advantage.

Tennessee was dominant as the Bills fell victim to turnovers, penalties, poor fundamentals and execution in all three phases losing for the first time this year in a 42-16 final.

Just Allen put it best after the game.

"We got punched in the mouth."