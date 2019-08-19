ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After dealing with injuries early this preseason, Bills tight ends are finally getting back to full strength as Jason Croom and Dawson Knox returned to practice this week. They were both dealing with hamstring injuries but now Knox says he's "close to being back to full speed".

He participated in team drills Monday but said they limited his reps so it's unclear what his workload will be for Friday's third preseason game in Detroit.

As for Tyler Kroft, he was working off to the side with a trainer during individual drills on Monday. Kroft is still trying to get healthy after breaking his foot at the start of offseason workouts.

While the Bills have been hammered with injuries at tight end, seventh-round pick Tommy Sweeney has taken advantage of the opportunities he's gotten. Sweeney has worked with the first-team offense and had two big catches during the first two drives of last preseason game against the Panthers. One catch was for 22 yards and the other for 25.

"Well, the first thing is he hasn’t blinked. We’ve thrown him in there with the one’s and two’s, and when we first started he was with the three’s. He was well coached at Boston College, and he understands football. When you have a guy who is tough, smart, and that can operate quickly that wants to get better, that’s a good young player to work with," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

"When you ask him to do something you don’t have to teach him four or five times, he usually gets it on the first time. Does he run lightning speed or anything like that? No. He’s made the most of his opportunities and so far he’s been a good addition."

The Bills take on the Lions in Detroit on Friday. Kick-off is at 8 p.m.