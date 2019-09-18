ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills tight end Tyler Kroft was a full-go in practice for the first time since breaking his foot on the first day of OTAs.

He returns just in time to face his old team with the Bengals coming to town on Sunday although Kroft's status for the game is still up in the air.

"I'm not limited, I was full go. I feel great out there. I'm running well, my lungs feel good so I feel like I can run for as long as they need me to honestly so yeah I'm feeling good out there," Kroft explained.

The Bills signed Kroft in free agency hoping he would be another weapon for Josh Allen along with all the other offensive additions this offseason.

Kroft missed the entire spring, training camp and preseason recovering from the broken foot.