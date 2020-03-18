ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If the name Taiwan Jones sounds familiar... it should.

He was on the receiving end of Deshaun Watson's pass after the quarterback amazingly eluded the Bills pass rush and took off for a 34-yard gain that set up the Texans game winning field goal in overtime in Buffalo's wild card loss in Houston.

Now he's heading back to Buffalo.

Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reports that Jones is set to sign a one-year deal with Buffalo.

The 31-year old Jones played a total of 14 games for the Bills between 2017 and 2018.

He should make an impact on special teams and provide needed depth in the backfield behind Devin Singletary.