Buffalo Bills strike late after struggling in first half vs. Cleveland Browns

The Bills lead the Browns 13-10 at the half.

DETROIT — Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 5-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play. 78-yard drive to give the Bills a 13-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns at the half.

It was the first time that Allen had targeted Diggs through the course of the half.

The adversity of the lake effect storm moving this game to Detroit, the limited practice due to illness and snow, along with a very solid first half effort from the Cleveland Browns had the Bills struggling for most of the first half.

Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett connected with Amari Cooper for a 25-yard touchdown.

Buffalo's defense recovered a fumble, and held the Browns to 54-yards rushing in the first half.