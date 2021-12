The Bills have taken an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills came out aggressive here in Foxborough and it paid off.

Head coach Sean McDermott decided to go for it on 4th and 2 at the three-yard line, and Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie for a three-yard touchdown.

It capped a 13-play 61-yard drive that gave Buffalo an early 7-0 lead.