ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Left guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Tre'Davious White were two of a handful of players who are dealing with injuries and did not practice on Sunday after the Bills third preseason game in Detroit on Friday.

Spain was carted off during the second quarter of the Bills' 24-20 win over the Lions after hurting his ankle in at the end of the first quarter. He did not return and right now there is no timetable for his recovery.

Head coach Sean McDermott said it's too early to tell and he is taking it "one day at a time right now."

White went left in the second quarter as well and did not return. He is dealing with a quad contusion.

Center Mitch Morse is still in the concussion protocol but did practice on Sunday.

Other players who did not practice:

Cam Lewis - concussion protocol

De’Ondre Wesley - knee

Senorise Perry - quad

Mike Love - pectoral

Tyler Kroft - foot

The Bills close out the preseason on Thursday as they host the Vikings.