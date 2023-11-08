Buffalo Bills stadium celebrates 50 years

Fifty years ago as of Thursday, the Buffalo Bills played their first game in the beloved stadium in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's hard to believe that it has been 51 years since the groundbreaking ceremonies were held at what was then Rich Stadium on April 4, 1972.

Fast-forward, and a few name changes later the Buffalo Bills stadium is now celebrating that 50 years ago today, they played their very first game in Orchard park on August 17, 1973.

Since 1973 the stadium has been a beloved staple meeting place for Bills fans from near and far to show their love for the city of good neighbors and its team.

In celebration, the team posted on social media on Thursday to show their fans some photos from the very first game up to now.

50 years ago today, we played our first game at Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, NY! Take a look back at some iconic images from Highmark Stadium through the years: bufbills.co/3KJxY98 Posted by Buffalo Bills on Thursday, August 17, 2023