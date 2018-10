ORCHARD PARK - The Bills desperately need help at receiver, and to that end signed free agent Terrelle Pryor to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Pryor became available when the Jets released him last week.

He had 14-catches for 235-yards and a pair of touchdowns for New York this season.

He had been slowed by groin and hamstring injuries.

Pryor has also spent time with the Raiders, Browns, and Redskins.

