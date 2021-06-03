Bills sign top pick Rousseau

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign their top draft pick, edge-rusher Greg Rousseau, to a four-year contract. Buffalo selected Rousseau with the 30th pick in the draft in April as part of a bid to upgrade its pass rush. The 21-year-old is considered a developmental project after opting out from playing last season at the University of Miami due to COVID-19 concerns. Rousseau was limited to playing one full season at Miami, in 2019, when he led the ACC with 15 1/2 sacks to earn conference rookie of the year honors.