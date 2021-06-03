x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Bills sign top pick Rousseau

The Bills have come to terms with their top draft pick. Defensive end Greg Rousseau gets a standard four year rookie deal with fifth year option.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign their top draft pick, edge-rusher Greg Rousseau, to a four-year contract. Buffalo selected Rousseau with the 30th pick in the draft in April as part of a bid to upgrade its pass rush. The 21-year-old is considered a developmental project after opting out from playing last season at the University of Miami due to COVID-19 concerns. Rousseau was limited to playing one full season at Miami, in 2019, when he led the ACC with 15 1/2 sacks to earn conference rookie of the year honors.