BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's safe to say the Bills are not concerned about Stephen Hauschka's struggles towards the end of last season and in this year's preseason after signing the veteran kicker to a two-year extension on Wednesday.

Hauschka is entering his third season with the Bills after spending six years in Seattle.

During his time with the Bills, Hauschka has made 51 of his 61 field goal attempts and 54 of 55 extra-point attempts.

“I’m super excited,” Hauschka said in an article on BuffaloBills.com. “We’ve come to love this place. It’s such a great place to work and raise a family. The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We’re going to turn this thing around and win a bunch of games here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

This confirms the Bills still have confidence in Hauschka despite missing two of his three field goal attempts in the first two preseason games.

"It’s part of the process of Stephen. He has a history of being a great kicker in this league for a long time. Love Steve to death, nobody works harder at their craft than him. He hasn’t lost an ounce of it. He’s exactly where he wants to be, we’re in preseason and that’s what it’s for. I didn’t have my perfect game that I would’ve liked. That’s exactly what we’re working through," Bills special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week.

Hauschka reached 1,000 career points last year and became just the 10th active NFL player to reach the milestone.