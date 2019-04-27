ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson was not selected in the 2019 draft. However shortly after the draft ended the Buffalo Bills signed the quarterback as a free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jackson signed a deal with a guarantee of $75,000.00

Jackson will compete for the backup spot behind Josh Allen.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he was surprised that Jackson wasn't drafted. He called Jackson "an ascending player."

Jackson explored transferring from UB to use his one remaining season of eligibility but instead of trying to play that one year for a power five school he decided to turn pro.

Jackson is 6'7" and 249 lbs. He was projected as going anywhere from the third to the sixth round of the draft.

Jackson threw for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns on 225 of 407 passing and was intercepted 12 times in 14 games in 2018. Yet his accuracy was an issue in some pre-draft projections. He had a completion rate of 55.8 percent in three seasons at UB.