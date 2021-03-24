x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Bills sign DE Obada

The Bills add depth to the defensive front.
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers defensive end Efe Obada plays against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Nigerian-born defensive end Efe Obada to a one-year contract. 

The 28-year-old joins the Bills after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, and coming off a year in which he had a career-best 5 1/2 sacks in 16 games, including one start. 

Obada overcame a difficult upbringing and no formal football background in becoming the first NFL player to make a 53-man roster out of the league’s International Player Pathway Program in 2017. 

In Buffalo, he’ll have the opportunity to compete for backup spot after the Bills didn’t re-sign Trent Murphy.

    

Related Articles