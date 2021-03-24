Bills sign DE Obada

The Bills add depth to the defensive front.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Nigerian-born defensive end Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins the Bills after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, and coming off a year in which he had a career-best 5 1/2 sacks in 16 games, including one start.

Obada overcame a difficult upbringing and no formal football background in becoming the first NFL player to make a 53-man roster out of the league’s International Player Pathway Program in 2017.

In Buffalo, he’ll have the opportunity to compete for backup spot after the Bills didn’t re-sign Trent Murphy.