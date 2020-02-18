BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian's run with the Sabres is coming to an ugly end.

The Sabres announced on Monday that they have suspended Bogosian for not reporting to AHL Rochester after he cleared waivers.

The suspension officially clears more than 5-million in salary cap space ahead of next Monday's NHL trade deadline that the Sabres could certainly use.

Bogosian has requested a trade earlier in the season with no takers considering his salary and his struggles in recovering from hip surgery.

