Bills run game helps Buffalo win 3rd consecutive AFC East title

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook both notched season highs and combined for a total of 205 yards on the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills were able to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title on Saturday night after beating the Bears, 35-13.

A huge part of this Christmas Eve win was due to the Bills' run game and more specifically running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook. Singletary rushed 106 yards and Cook had 99 on the day. Buffalo as a whole rushed for 254 yards against the Bears which totals out to be their highest in six years.

Both players also scored their own touchdowns to help pull the Bills out on top. Cook had a 27-yard touchdown and Singletary had a 33-yard touchdown, giving the Bills their first lead of the day. This counts as Singletary's longest run of the year and his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

The weather once again played a huge factor in this matchup. There's a reason why Chicago is called "the windy city," and the Bills were clearly faced with strong forces all day. Bills place kicker Tyler Bass was one of many affected by the aggressive wind when he missed two early field goals.

Therefore, when it came to moving the ball down the field safely and efficiently, the Bills run game was called on to put some points up on the board and that's exactly what they did.