The Bills release Klein to free up salary cap space.

The Bills announced the release of linebacker A.J. Klein on Thursday.

It was an expected move to clear salary-cap space.

The Bills save close to $5.2-million against the cap with a very small dead money figure of $400,000.

Klein was about to start the last of a three-year $18-million contract.

Klein has been a valuable depth player for Buffalo, raising his game when starters have been out due to injury.