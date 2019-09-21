BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills will be without a couple guys come Sunday's home opener against the Bengals. Rookie running back Devin Singletary won't play because of a hamstring injury, tight end Tyler Kroft injured his right ankle, and cornerback Taron Johnson is also dealing with a hamstring injury.

Singletary did not practice all week after he got hurt late in last week's game against the Giants. Expect Frank Gore to carry the load mixed in with more T.J. Yeldon this week.

It looked like Kroft was trending in the right direction as he was a full-go in practice on Wednesday for the first time since breaking his left foot on the first day of OTAs. But on Thursday he took a step back and hurt his right ankle so he won't face his former team on Sunday.