ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The perception of the Bills continues to change.

They're 9-3 coming off a Thanksgiving Day win at Dallas. Along with the attention, the challenge they're facing grows as they prepare to host 10-2 Baltimore on Sunday.

McDermott says that internally, nothing has changed.

"Everyone understands their role. We may not be fancy, but we believe in what we do. I think the guys, when you do that, you give them great clarity. ... There's power in that."

The results on the field have spoken to that approach.

After a disappointing Week 10 loss in Cleveland, the Bills have reeled off convincing wins at Miami, at home against Denver, and on the road against the Cowboys. The offense, which lacked in terms of its production earlier in the season, has been a major factor in the recent success.

Quarterback Josh Allen's growth is at the center of that.

"Understanding defenses ... NFL defenses... that's natural for the progression from the first year to the second year. Just mechanics a little bit ... and just command of the overall offense which is to be expected, but he's worked at it," McDermott said.

The Bills traded up to draft Allen seventh overall in the 2018 draft.

The Ravens waited until the final pick of the first round taking quarterback Lamar Jackson out of Louisville 32nd overall. The dynamic quarterback has rushed for 977 yards and thrown for 25 touchdowns. He is a leading MVP candidate.

McDermott reflected on the decision to draft Allen over Jackson, who many had projected as a receiver.

"We spent some time with Lamar, went through the process with him as well. He was a fantastic player then, and he remains a fantastic player. It wasn't so much about that as it was ... we wanted Josh Allen. That was the right fit for us," McDermott said.

The impact the two have had on their respective teams is an unavoidable storyline leading into Sunday's game.

"We don't have the time or the margin for error if you will to focus on any other area but the Ravens," McDermott said.

