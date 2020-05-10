Take 2: Adam and Vic on Bills' opportunistic win over Raiders

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News for a breakdown of the Bills' 30-23 win against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen summed up the formula for success right after the Bills beat the Raiders on Sunday.

"That's complimentary football," he said.

Allen and the offense continue to put up big numbers as they've scored 30 or more points in three of their four wins this year.

The Bills defense has struggled to stop opponents for significant portions of games this year, but they came up with a pair of key turnovers in the second half to hold off Las Vegas in a 30-23 win for Buffalo.

