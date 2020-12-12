Josh Allen honors Oishei Children's Hospital by wearing cleats designed by former patient

As part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign, Allen will wear the cleats as the Bills try to clinch a playoff spot in their game against the Steelers on Sunday.

Former Oishei patient Thomas Low is Bills quarterback Josh Allen's friend and cleat designer all-in-one.

It made sense for Low to take on the role to be the designer of Allen's cleats in the "My Cause, My Cleats," NFL campaign. Allen will wear them on Sunday Night Football, when the Bills look to clinch a playoff spot against the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) this weekend.

Low's design on the cleats details different parts of the hospital Allen supports, including angel wings on the back.

"I thought the nurses were like angels there because they're so nice and caring," Low said.

Oishei is near and dear to Allen's heart. The quarterback has dedicated time and money to the children's hospital since he came to Buffalo in 2018. Knowing this connection, Bills Mafia donated in the name of Allen's late grandmother, Patricia, when she died last month.

"Theses cleats represent all of that," Allen said. "I obviously get to donate these after, and the proceeds obviously go to Oishei."