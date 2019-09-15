After two straight wins at MetLife Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are 2-0 to start the season.

The Bills beat the Jets, 17-16 in week one then the Giants, 28-14 in week two. And after the game, Josh Allen made sure to let everyone know, there is only one team that plays in New York State as a reporter started to ask him a question about who could have drafted him.

"There's a chance you could have ended up in New York...," the reporter started to ask.

"I am in New York," Josh Allen responded.

He also made sure to say there is, "one New York team."

Full clip here:

The Bills come home next week to take on the Bengals in their home opener.

