Bills QB Josh Allen, backup Barkley go deep in Toronto BP session

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.

TORONTO, ON — Talk about power arms. Three call-ups from Buffalo came to Toronto and showed they have what it takes to go deep and throw deep.

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley took batting practice before the Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees Monday night.

Allen cleared the outfield wall at Rogers Centre four times in his session, reaching the second deck twice, but finished second in the BP home run derby to Barkley, who hit five.

After the QBs were done in the cage, the Blue Jays posted a tweet joking that they had recalled Allen from Buffalo. The Western New York city is also home to Toronto's Triple-A team, the Bisons.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen holds Buffalo’s single-season franchise records for passing yards and touchdowns.