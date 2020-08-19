Bills sign punter Lachlan Edwards, release Vedvik

The Bills are making changes in the kicking game as Training camp continues.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by the Buffalo Bills.

The once-promising player from Norway has now been traded once and cut four times in just over a calendar year after being released by the Bills.

Vedvik’s value a year ago was so high, the Baltimore Ravens acquired a fifth-round pick in trading him to Minnesota.

Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets.

Edwards will compete for the punting duties with Corey Bojorquez, who is attempting to return for a third season in Buffalo.