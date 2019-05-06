ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL has finalized the dates and times for the Bills preseason games.

The Bills preseason opener is Thursday, August 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. Its a 7-pm kickoff at New Era Field.

In week two the Bills hit the road for a game at the Carolina Panthers. That game is scheduled for Friday August 16 and again it's a 7-pm kickoff.

In the third week of the preseason the Bills play in Detroit for a nationally televised CBS game against the Lions on Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.

The Bills wrap up the preseason Thursday August 29 against the Minnesota Vikings. That game is at New Era Field and its a 7-pm kickoff.

The Bills open the regular season on Sunday September 8 at the New York Jets.