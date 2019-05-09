There will be a familiar face on the Jets sideline come Sunday for the Bills in week one at MetLife Stadium. Former head coach, Gregg Williams, is now Adam Gase's defensive coordinator with the Jets.

That'll be a huge test for the Bills offense with so many questions surrounding it heading into week one after bringing in new faces and building around Josh Allen this offseason. For the most part, his supporting cast is completely new.

But it'll be up to him to use his new weapons to win games, something general manager Brandon Beane said on Sunday he wants to see more of.

"Last year our defense probably carried our team, we weren't good enough in offense or special teams. I think you saw a lot of the moves that we've made this offseason, whether it was draft or free agency, was to improve and try and if our defense was here, and those two were here, try to close the gap," Beane said.

And this group will be tested early, right away in week one with Williams' defense that's known to be aggressive, dialing up the pressure with a blitz-heavy scheme.

"Really it’s just the smartest play is the best play. Especially against a defense that thrives on turnovers. They’re trying to get pressure to the quarterback. If there’s an option to get a back or a receiver quick underneath and make some plays, that’s what we’re going to try to do. That’s the job of the quarterback to get the ball to playmakers and let them make some plays. However we’re going to try to do that, we’re going to do that," Josh Allen said.

The keys for the Bills offense to be successful this season are if Allen can take that next step in year two, prove himself as a pocket passer and deliver the ball on time and accurately along with the offensive line needing to live up to expectations.

"We have to stick to our base rules and we have to see what we see. I have to make sure the protections are right and I know where my answers are. Odds are they’re going to come out and we’re going to see something that we haven’t seen from them. Like I said we’ll have to make adjustments in the game. As long as we’re sticking to the base rules, I know what our answers are, we’ll be okay in that aspect, but we have to be consistent with that and take care of the football. That’s something Gregg is known for, is being able to take the football away with his defenses. Like I said, it’s no easy task playing against a defense coached by him. We’re trying to prepare as much as we can," Allen explained.