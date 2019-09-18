ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Even though the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the season, this is no "cupcake" game for the Bills.

If they want to start the season 3-0, one of the keys will be for the defense to limit the production of quarterback Andy Dalton.

This is different from the first two games where the Bills had to slow down their opponents top running backs, first with Le'Veon Bell then Saquon Barkley.

With Cincy, it's the passing attack that leads the way offensively. The Bengals have struggled to get the running game going in the first two games rushing for just 59 yards.

But Dalton has been very successful through the air throwing for 729 yards, four touchdowns and an interception so far this season.

This was a strength of the Bills defense last year finishing first in the league in passing yards allowed.

Another strength of theirs is to make in-game adjustments. Just look at what they did after the Giants first drive last week.

"After that touchdown drive we changed our whole defense. It's huge for our defense, it's huge for this team to be able to make adjustments in game and on the fly and be able to be confident in it. I hadn't been on a whole lot of teams that have been that confident in being able to do that and it just shows the type of guys that we have," safety Jordan Poyer said.

The Bills host the Bengals in their home opener this Sunday at New Era Field.

RELATED: Colts waive Chad Kelly

RELATED: Buffalo Bills: Devin Singletary not practicing

RELATED: New changes to mobile tickets at New Era Field