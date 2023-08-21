Bills place Doyle, Ray on injured reserve

Reserve offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray are done for the season due to injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills made official Monday what head coach Sean McDermott confirmed was the case on Sunday.

Reserve offensive tackle Tommy Doyle is done for the season after suffering a leg injury in Saturday night's preseason game at Pittsburgh.

The Bills placed Doyle and defensive end Shane Ray on injured reserve on Monday.

Ray's season is also over after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Doyle had missed the majority of the 2022 season with an ACL injury.