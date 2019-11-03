BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills won’t play a meaningful game until September, but an important part of their 2019 season is about to begin. NFL free agency kicks off this week. Wednesday at 4pm is the official start of the signing period, but the true beginning comes Monday at noon when the NFL legal tampering period begins, and teams can talk with players.

According to Sportrac.com, the Bills have just under $76 million in cap space which places them third in the league behind Indianapolis and the New York Jets. Some of that will be needed for incoming rookies of course but the point is there will be plenty of ability to spend. Resigning Jordan Phillips helps in replacing Kyle Williams and Spencer Long is another body up front, but adding players will be important, especially on offense.

Help at receiver and on the offensive line will be areas of focus, as will tight end as well after the release of Charles Clay. Tyrell Williams and Adam Humphries are the top wideouts available, but don’t sleep on Devin Funchess with the Bills’ Carolina connections. Matt Paradis is the top center available, and has already grabbed a lot of attention. On defense, the line will likely need another body with the Bills’ rotation-heavy philosophy, maybe both at tackle and edge rusher, and additional backer or corner never hurts, particualrly for a team that will be looking to make significant improvments on special teams as well.

If nothing else, the Antonio Brown situation has shown the Bills front office won’t be afraid to take a few cuts. How many of those will they barrel up? We’re about to find out.