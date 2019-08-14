SPARTANBURG, S.C. — One of the biggest question marks coming into this season for the Bills is the offensive line. They'll have at least four new starters come the season opener and the Bills are still trying to find continuity on the line.

"I think it's still a fluid situation you know you try to get as much continuity as you can whether Cody's playing guard or tackle and Ty's in there it's a good competitive situation that we have right now and there's a long way to go. There's a lot of work to be done so we're going to continue to mix and match guys and the cream will always rise to the top," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

Things were looking good as far as continuity goes until center Mitch Morse got a concussion and is still out in the protocol. He was in the red, non-contact jersey during both of their joint practices with the Panthers and was doing some work during individual drills with the quarterbacks so it seems like he is trending in a positive direction.

But Ty Nsekhe who has been starting at right tackle, did not take part in team drills. He was standing to the side with his helmet off but was not by trainers or medical staff so it does not appear to be injury related although the reason is still unknown as to why he didn't.

So with Nsekhe out here's what the starting offensive line looked like in practice today:

Left tackle - Dion Dawkins

Left guard - Quinton Spain

Center - Jon Feliciano

Right guard - Spencer Long

Right tackle - Cody Ford

The Bills wrapped up joint practices with the Panthers on Wednesday and will now travel to Charlotte for their second preseason game on Friday.