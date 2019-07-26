PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This offseason, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott put an emphasis on building around Josh Allen and part of that meant restructuring the offensive line.

They're now faced with the tough task of getting this group on the same page as quickly as possible this preseason. They'll start four, potentially five new starters on the line this season.

New center Mitch Morse is the biggest name of that group signed in free agency. They made him the highest paid center in the NFL after signing him to a four-year, 44.5 million dollar contract.

"We're at the infancy of this group's potential. We have a lot of work to do but it's exciting. It's fun to go to work with these guys. We have a tremendous group of individuals kind of brought together," Morse said.

He's really the only lock to start at this point. It remains to be seen if left tackle Dion Dawkins will keep his spot.

But Friday morning before day two of training camp, head coach Sean McDermott said he's pleased with the condition and work Dawkins has shown so far.

And with so many position battles this year, McDermott knows they have to split up the rep count in a way that they can evaluate every player on the same level.

"We're making sure we're giving every player an opportunity to show us what they've got and then also looking at it big picture wise saying "what would our offensive line look like if we did this" and moving pieces around. That's all good this time of year with the goal of finding continuity," McDermott explained.

McDermott also didn't rule out the possibility of second-round pick Cody Ford getting some looks at guard even though he's expected to play right tackle.

"My mindset is wherever they put me I'm going to give it my all and do what I can to help the team win," Ford said.

Ford of course is still making the transition to the NFL after the Bills drafted him 38th overall in this year's draft.

"So far it's been kind of smooth, obviously there's going to be some things I struggle with right away but as far as right now everything's going pretty good," Ford explained.