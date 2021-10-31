Bills put away Dolphins in the second half

The Bills beat the Dolphins 26-11 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

ORCHARD HILLS, Pa. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen led scoring drives of 80 and 69-yards in the the second half in leading Buffalo to a 26-11win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen connected with Gabe Davis on an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and with Stefon Diggs on a 14-yard TD strike in the fourth quarter to break a 3-3 tie.

Jordan Poyer intercepted Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 2:21 left in the game to set up a seven-yard TD run from Allen.

The Bills struggled to move the football in the first half.

The Bills' lone points came from Tyler Bass on a 57 yard FG in the first quarter. Steve Christie holds the record for the longest FG at Highmark Stadium connecting on a 59-yarder back in 1993. Bass also connected on a 33-yarder late in the fourth to give the Bills a 20-11 lead.

Josh Allen was flagged for intentional grounding in failing to convert a 4th and 4 with 46 left in the half.

Miami took possession at the Buffalo 41 but turned the ball over of a mistimed snap at the Buffalo 12-yard line. Buffalo's Micah Hyde was able to recover.

That is the lowest point total for Buffalo in the first half this season.