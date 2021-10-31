Bills put away Dolphins in the second half

ORCHARD HILLS, Pa. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen led scoring drives of 80 and 69-yards in the the second half in leading Buffalo to a 26-11win over the Miami Dolphins.
Allen connected with Gabe Davis on an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and with Stefon Diggs on a 14-yard TD strike in the fourth quarter to break a 3-3 tie.
Jordan Poyer intercepted Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 2:21 left in the game to set up a seven-yard TD run from Allen.
The Bills struggled to move the football in the first half.
The Bills' lone points came from Tyler Bass on a 57 yard FG in the first quarter. Steve Christie holds the record for the longest FG at Highmark Stadium connecting on a 59-yarder back in 1993. Bass also connected on a 33-yarder late in the fourth to give the Bills a 20-11 lead.
Josh Allen was flagged for intentional grounding in failing to convert a 4th and 4 with 46 left in the half.
Miami took possession at the Buffalo 41 but turned the ball over of a mistimed snap at the Buffalo 12-yard line. Buffalo's Micah Hyde was able to recover.
That is the lowest point total for Buffalo in the first half this season.
The Bills are in Jacksonville to face the Jaguars next week.