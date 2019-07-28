PITTSFORD, N.Y. — If you're a football fan, it's hard to get excited about anything that happens this early in the preseason but on Saturday the offense showed encouraging signs and looked sharp as the pads came on for day three of training camp.

Josh Allen seems to be developing chemistry with his new supporting cast and on Saturday, he was really clicking with one wide receiver in particular, John Brown.

"Even though John is a little bit shorter, he has very good vertical speed but he also has great balance and body control. Ability to break down, cut, as compared to 'Beas' who's got good speed but not, I would say, John Brown speed, who's a speeder, who's shifty and you can use him in different roles. John has flexibility to play inside and outside," Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said when talking about Brown before practice.

Allen took turns spreading the ball around, but it was John Brown who created the most problems in 11-on-11, pulling in a par of deep throws.

And we even saw our first scuffle of training camp this year. Near the start of full team work, rookie tight end Dawson Knox caught a short pass and was pushed out of bounds into the defensive sideline by Micah Hyde. The two exchanged shoves and players crowded around, but the group separated after a few seconds.

"I'm 200 pounds and he's 260 maybe? 250? You can't cut in practice so you got to just man up and when you meet at the sideline, you got to give it to him. So it wasn't a "Welcome to the NFL" moment or anything like that, it was just two guys competing. I tried to give it to him, he tried to give it to me, and from there a little smack talk," Hyde explained.

The Bills continue camp on Sunday with another morning practice at St. John Fisher College starting at 9:45 a.m.