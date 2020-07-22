x
Report: NFLPA agrees to no preseason games

The NFL and NFLPA continue negotiations as training camps begin to open. The players had asked for no preseason games, and that issue has reportedly been settled.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
A general view of New Era Field prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league’s plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public. The union also agreed to a 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90. The players’ union plan came during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league made a proposal on not playing any preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days. 