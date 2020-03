ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Receiver Isaiah McKenzie has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills, his agent announced on Twitter.

McKenzie was a free agent after the Bills relinquished their rights by not issuing him a qualifying offer this offseason.

He returns for a second full year in Buffalo after being cut by Denver and claimed off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

