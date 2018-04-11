BEARS VS. BILLS - NEW ERA FIELD, ORCHARD PARK, NY

FIRST QUARTER

The Bears are able to move the ball well on their opening drive but the Buffalo defense holds strong. Nate Peterman went 2/3 for 15-yards on the opening drive, but the Bills are forced to punt. The Bears are able to convert another third and long, but the Bills defense forces another punt, and Buffalo starts its drive at its own 11-yard line. The Bears third ranked run defense shuts Buffalo down on first and second down. Nate Peterman throws incomplete to Chris Ivory on third down and Buffalo is forced to punt once again.

SECOND QUARTER

The Bears drive 37-yards in 6-plays. Jordan Howard takes it in from 1-yard out and Chicago takes a 7- 0 lead. Bills start to move the football. Peterman hooks up with Jason Croom for a gain of 26. But Peterman misses Kelvin Benjamin on 3rd and 12 and the Bills are forced to punt. The Bills defense forces another punt. The Bills turn the ball over for the first time on the day. Nate Peterman completed a pass to Jason Croom who fumbled. Eddie Jackson returned it 66-yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. On the next series, Peterman targeted newly acquired receiver Terrelle Pryor who couldn't handle it and had it intercepted on the deflection. The Bears take possession at the Buffalo 38. Disaster strikes again for the Buffalo offense. Peterman's pass deflected off Zay Jones' hands and was picked off. Leonard Floyd returned it 19-yards for a Chicago touchdown and a 21-0 lead for the Bears. The Bills are forced to punt again and give up a long return. Jordan Howard rushes for an 18-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead for Chicago.

THIRD QUARTER

The Bills come out with a 52-yard scoring drive capped by a 41-yard field goal from Stephen Hauschka to make it 28-3. The Bears add a field goal to make it 31-3. The Bills defense comes up with a takeaway as Tre White picked off Trubisky giving Peterman and the offense the ball at the Buffalo 42. The Bills offense can do anything but capitalize, and on the final play of the third quarter, Peterman is picked off for the third time in the game.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Bears turn that into points in the form of a 45-yard field goal from Cody Parkey giving them a 34-3 lead. The Bills put together a 15-play 75-yard drive in 7:52 and reach the end zone on a 1-yard Nate Peterman touchdown run - the first the Bills have scored since the fourth quarter of their Week 6 game at Houston. Bears with a 34-9 lead with just under 6:00 left in the game. Chicago adds to the lead with a 4-play 50-yard drive that included a pass interference call on Buffalo. It was capped by a 2-yard TD pass from Trubisky to Trey Burton. Chicago extended its lead to 41-9.

Final Score

Bears 41 Bills 9

Its the Bills fourth straight loss. The loss drops the Bills to 2 and 7 on the season. They play the New York Jets in New York next weekend.

