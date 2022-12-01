Bills leading Patriots by ten at half

Josh Allen has thrown for two touchdowns, and the Bills lead the New England Patriots 17-7 at the half in Foxborough.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for an 8-yard touchdown to cap an 82-yard scoring drive early in the second quarter.

Allen rolled right on what seemed like a broken play and found an open Gabe Davis for an 8-yard touchdown later in the second quarter to give Buffalo the 10 point lead.

The Bills were looking to add to the lead late in the quarter, when New England's Josh Uche forced an Allen fumble on a strip sack that was recovered by the Patriots Matthew Judon. New England couldn't capitalize as Nick Folk missed a 48-yard field goal attempt off the crossbar.

Rookie running back James Cook had an impressive half for Buffalo rushing for 50-yards on eight carries. The Bills ran the ball a total of 18 times for 77 yards.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins didn't play tonight due to an ankle injury. The Bills have been able to create pressure with David Quessenberry starting in Dawkins place.

Top cornerback Tre'Davious White has been in and out of the game after suffering a stinger. White is increasing his workload after playing two series Thanksgiving Day against the Lions as he recovers from a torn ACL last season.