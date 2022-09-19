Bills lead Titans 17-7 in the half

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an apparent head and neck injury late in the first half of Monday's match-up with Tennessee.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head and neck from teammate Tremaine Edmunds who was lunging forward to make a tackle on a play late in the first half.

The entire Bills team surrounded Jackson as trainers carefully loaded him into the ambulance.

We're awaiting an update on Jackson's condition.

The Bills took a 17-7 lead into halftime on Tennessee.

Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a four-yard touchdown on 4th and 1 to give the Bills a 17-7 lead. Allen started the flow of the play to the left side and threw back across the grain to Diggs who was open cutting through the end zone. It capped an 8-play 77-yard scoring drive.

Allen finished the half 18-of-23 for 208-yards and 2TDs.

The Bills opened the game with Allen leading a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He connected with Reggie Gilliam on an 11-yard catch and run for the touchdown to give the Bills the early 7-0 lead.

Tennessee responded with a 75-yard drive of their own in the first quarter. Derrick Henry scored on a 2-yard touchdown.

Tyler Bass connected on a 49-yard field goal for the Bills in the second quarter.