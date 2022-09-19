x
Bills lead Titans 17-7 in the half

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an apparent head and neck injury late in the first half of Monday's match-up with Tennessee.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a shot to the head and neck from teammate Tremaine Edmunds who was lunging forward to make a tackle on a play late in the first half. 

The entire Bills team surrounded Jackson as trainers carefully loaded him into the ambulance. 

We're awaiting an update on Jackson's condition. 

The Bills took a 17-7 lead into halftime on Tennessee. 

Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a four-yard touchdown on 4th and 1 to give the Bills a 17-7 lead.  Allen started the flow of the play to the left side and threw back across the grain to Diggs who was open cutting through the end zone. It capped an 8-play 77-yard scoring drive. 

Allen finished the half 18-of-23 for 208-yards and 2TDs. 

The Bills opened the game with Allen leading a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.  He connected with Reggie Gilliam on an 11-yard catch and run for the touchdown to give the Bills the early 7-0 lead. 

Tennessee responded with a 75-yard drive of their own in the first quarter. Derrick Henry scored on a 2-yard touchdown. 

Tyler Bass connected on a 49-yard field goal for the Bills in the second quarter. 

Bills center Mitch Morse left the game with an elbow injury in the first quarter but returned.

