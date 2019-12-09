ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The suspension starts immediately and will be eligible to return to the active roster on October 28th following the Bills home game against the Eagles on October 27th.

Dodson went on the commissioner's exempt list on September 1st after cuts were made.

Disorderly conduct, assault/domestic violence and damage to property of less than $2,000 were the misdemeanor chargers Dodson faced in Scottsdale after an incident involving his girlfriend on May 25th.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Dodson took a plea deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

"He has no charge of domestic violence. Obviously if he was charged with domestic violence we may be in a different position," GM Brandon Beane said.

Dodson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. He made 19 tackles in four preseason games.