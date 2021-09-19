Bills knock Tua from game in Miami

A.J. Epenesa hit Tua Tagovailoa on an early 4th down pressure. He is questionable to return with a rib injury.

The Bills have knocked Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game here early.

The Dolphins were attempting to convert a 4th and 2 on their second offensive possession. The Bills' defense came up with a stop and Tua took a heavy hit under pressure from A.J. Epenesa.

Tagovailoa eventually made his way slowly off the field with help. He was carted to the room. He was announced as questionable to return with a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett entered the game for Miami's third offensive series.

Buffalo pressure has been a key storyline early in the game.

The Buffalo defense forced a three and out with sacks from Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde on Miami's opening drive.

Two plays later, Devin Singletary broke free for a 46-yard TD run as Buffalo struck with the ground game early.