Jets Darnold tunes out trade talk, focuses on return vs. Bills

NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Darnold knows what people are talking about these days. It’s in the newspapers and all over the internet. And on TV and sports radio. The struggling New York Jets are 0-6 and currently hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next April. That puts them on a potential collision course with Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and leaves Darnold’s future with the franchise uncertain. Darnold says he's solely focused on returning from a sprained right shoulder that has sidelined him the last two games. He says the only thing he can control is getting back and trying to help the Jets win.