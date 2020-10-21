QB Darnold returns to practice for the Jets

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is practicing for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday before practice that Darnold would be limited, which is a positive development for the young quarterback. Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the 0-6 Jets.