Take2: Adam and Vic on Bills season opening win

AMHERST, N.Y. — Week 1 is in the books with Josh Allen throwing for more than 300 yards for the first time in a convincing 27-17 win over the New York Jets.

He also ran 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown, while also losing two fumbles, in the process.

The defense was dominant, particularly in the first half, but lost linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) to injuries.

There was plenty of good, and plenty to question and improve upon.

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News to break it all down.

Vic and Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News will join Adam on Monday night at 7:30 for Sports Talk Live on WGRZ.